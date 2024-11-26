Turbo (TURBO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $461.65 Million

Turbo (TURBO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Turbo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a market capitalization of $461.65 million and approximately $164.31 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,927.46 or 0.99781882 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92,627.94 or 0.99460269 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00732964 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $185,098,236.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Turbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Turbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

