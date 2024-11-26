U-BX Technology Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 27th (NASDAQ:UBXG)

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 27th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 26th.
U-BX Technology Stock Down 2.1 %
UBXG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,374. U-BX Technology has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.
U-BX Technology Company Profile
