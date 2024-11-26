United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Position Trimmed by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60,748 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $34,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

United States Cellular Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -177.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

