UnlimitedIP Price Down 0.8% This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $1.97 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.009909 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

