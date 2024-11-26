Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,585. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $48.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

