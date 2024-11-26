VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 870,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 1,237,696 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $23.85.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,665,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after acquiring an additional 487,499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 410,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

