Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $105.37 and a twelve month high of $134.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

