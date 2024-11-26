Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,068 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $60,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $621.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $454.77 and a twelve month high of $627.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $597.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

