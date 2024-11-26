Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $554,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $416.57 and a 12-month high of $552.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

