Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 363,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,040. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

