Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,569,000 after buying an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after purchasing an additional 417,578 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,186,000 after purchasing an additional 518,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

