Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VIGL. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 5.6 %

VIGL opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.92. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 66,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 7.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter worth $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

