Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Upgraded by TD Securities to Strong-Buy Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Vitalhub from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VHI

Vitalhub Trading Down 1.3 %

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub stock opened at C$10.70 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.10 million, a PE ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.