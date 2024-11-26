Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2134086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

