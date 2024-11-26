Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autodesk (ADSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):

11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $358.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Autodesk was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/18/2024 – Autodesk was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Autodesk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day moving average is $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Autodesk Inc alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 50.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.