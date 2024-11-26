Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Autodesk (ADSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK):
- 11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $358.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/20/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2024 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/18/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2024 – Autodesk had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/18/2024 – Autodesk was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 10/18/2024 – Autodesk was given a new $325.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – Autodesk had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/27/2024 – Autodesk is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.
Autodesk Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ADSK opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.32 and a 12 month high of $326.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day moving average is $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
