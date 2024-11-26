WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 797268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

About WELL Health Technologies

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.45. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

