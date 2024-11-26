WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 797268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %
About WELL Health Technologies
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.