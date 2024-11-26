West Tower Group LLC Has $123,000 Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 15.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,143,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 108.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 357,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xperi

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,935.80. This trade represents a 0.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on XPER. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPER

Xperi Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $418.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.54.

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.