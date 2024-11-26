Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

WEA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 80,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,927. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

