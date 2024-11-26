Westport Asset Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Westport Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westport Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.50. 64,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

