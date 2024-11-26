Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.93 Million

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $10.93 million and $57,738.32 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00000978 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 12,144,767 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 12,143,764.49804635. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.98466978 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $55,362.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

