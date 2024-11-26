Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,103,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 502,231 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

