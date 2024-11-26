XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Capmk

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XOS. DA Davidson cut shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

XOS stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.81. XOS has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

