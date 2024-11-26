Yellow Pages Limited Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:YLWDF)

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS YLWDF opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.61.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
