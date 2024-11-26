Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Tops $743.10 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $45.51 or 0.00048754 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $743.10 million and approximately $107.84 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

