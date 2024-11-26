ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $516,147.98 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00049336 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00033299 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00012123 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000315 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
