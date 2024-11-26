Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $14.65 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) has been given a $14.65 target price by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 398.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

Shares of Zepp Health stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. 3,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.68. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zepp Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zepp Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

