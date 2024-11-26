Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Zoetis by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $11,684,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Zoetis by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 700,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $176.12. The stock had a trading volume of 152,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average of $180.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

