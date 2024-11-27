111,500 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,000. Donaldson makes up 0.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned 0.09% of Donaldson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at about $14,288,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Donaldson by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 370,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 177,078 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donaldson by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,770,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 1,554.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 146,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 137,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 18.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,456.08. This trade represents a 68.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

