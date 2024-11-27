16,110 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after purchasing an additional 389,405 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after purchasing an additional 478,565 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 993,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 881,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after buying an additional 253,875 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $682.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

