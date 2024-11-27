18,237 Shares in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BNY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

