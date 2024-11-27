1,987 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $218.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.10 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

