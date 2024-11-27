1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Matthew Rubinger Sells 12,002 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $47,287.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,159.38. This represents a 49.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rubinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $25,103.86.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIBS opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 130,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in 1stdibs.Com by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 869,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.