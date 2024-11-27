25,015 Shares in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period.

KBWY stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

