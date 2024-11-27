270,000 Shares in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000. Indivior makes up 1.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Indivior at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Indivior by 32.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Indivior by 14.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 131,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,204. Indivior PLC has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 351.08% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INDV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

