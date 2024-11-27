48,169 Shares in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Acquired by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Eliem Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,878,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 309.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eliem Therapeutics alerts:

Eliem Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Eliem Therapeutics Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eliem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eliem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.