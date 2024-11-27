539 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.90.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $182.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.26%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

