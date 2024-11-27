55,000 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,547,699.84. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,110 shares of company stock worth $720,160. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,025. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.