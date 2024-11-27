6,115 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average of $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $103.19 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

