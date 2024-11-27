982 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by NCP Inc.

NCP Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $299.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.05 and its 200 day moving average is $260.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.21 and a fifty-two week high of $303.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

