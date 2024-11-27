Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Addus HomeCare Price Performance
NASDAQ ADUS opened at $124.41 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Addus HomeCare
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Cerence Up 155% in 2 Days: SoundHound AI’s Fierce Competitor
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Warren Buffett Is Selling: A Look at His Latest Market Moves
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Amazon Shares May Never Trade Below $200 Again
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.