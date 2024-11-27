Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Acquires 4,322 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,520,000 after buying an additional 1,253,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 490,718 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 465.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 601,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 166,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,741 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,753.40. The trade was a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $60,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,664.24. This trade represents a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock worth $2,782,548. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

