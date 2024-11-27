Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 8,813 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,813 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,942 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 64.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COLL stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

