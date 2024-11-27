AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.
AGF Management Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.
About AGF Management
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.