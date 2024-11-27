AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Update

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

AGF Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AGFMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada’s premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF’s 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF’s products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

