Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives $144.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

A opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.50%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,448,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. The trade was a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

