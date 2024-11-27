Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of AEM stock traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$119.15. 118,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.13. The company has a market cap of C$59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$60.17 and a 12 month high of C$123.86.
Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.49, for a total transaction of C$2,269,800.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.32, for a total value of C$224,640.00. Insiders have sold 86,972 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,554 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.
