AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 600.1% from the October 31st total of 494,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 16,564,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,597,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

