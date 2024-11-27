AH Capital Management L.L.C. Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

AH Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234,181 shares during the quarter. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for 0.1% of AH Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AH Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $3,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $2,128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,773 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $312,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNA stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

