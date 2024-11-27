Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.42 and last traded at C$9.47. 4,591,753 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 1,421,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.

Alacer Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

