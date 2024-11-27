Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.4502 per share on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $31.90.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
