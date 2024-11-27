Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $40.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Ally Financial has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

